Delhi sees surge in Conjunctivitis cases: Know causes and treatments of pink eye

Know the causes and treatments of Conjunctivitis.

Currently, the cases of Conjunctivitis have increased in the country including Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon. You will find conjunctivitis patients in every hospital at this time. However, every year, the problem of conjunctivitis increases during monsoon. Due to the infection, the eyes become pink and then water starts coming out of them. Swelling and pain in the eyes also increase with time. But, the thing to be understood is why the problem of conjunctivitis increases in the rainy season or say monsoon itself. Also, know how to avoid it.

Why conjunctivitis spreads in India during monsoon?

The risk of bacterial, virus and chlamydia infection is high in monsoon. Actually, due to the increased humidity during the rainy season, the virus gets a chance to spread, on the other hand, due to the humidity, the infection remains among us for a long time. The same is the case with conjunctivitis, it is caused by viruses such as adenovirus, herpes simplex virus and varicella zoster. But due to excessive sweating in this season, people touch their eyes again and again and this infection starts spreading.

Symptoms of Conjunctivitis

One way to avoid this infection is that you should be alert as soon as you see its symptoms and separate yourself from others and go to the doctor. So, if your eyes are getting red, stinging and itching in the eyes then distance yourself from people. Apart from this, if your eyes are sticking or swollen and there is light sensitivity, then also go to the doctor and get your checkup done.

Prevention Tips for Conjunctivitis:

Avoid touching your eyes frequently.

Keep cleaning the eyes with cold water.

Do not share your towels and handkerchief with anyone.

Wear glasses while going out of the house.

Keep your pillow cover clean and keep changing it.

While applying kajal and mascara, etc. in the eyes, take special care of the cleanliness of the makeup tools.

Also, take special care of cleaning the eye lens.

Tips for conjunctivitis patients:

If you have got conjunctivitis, the first thing you should do is wear a pair of dark glasses while keeping your distance from other people. Apart from this, avoid using contact lenses, towels and handkerchiefs. Do not go swimming and do not go out in the sun too much. Avoid crowded places.

