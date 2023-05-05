Dehydration can lead to problems in intestines; know these alarming symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dehydration can lead to problems in the intestines

In summer, people often become victims of dehydration. It causes many types of conditions in the body but the most serious of these is problems in the intestines. Due to the shortage of water in your body, the functioning of the intestines can get worse. Apart from this, there can be stomach and other problems. Here are some alarming symptoms of dehydration that you should not miss.

Symptoms of dehydrated intestines

1. Problems related to acidity and gas

When there is a lack of water inside the body, acid reflux starts increasing due to the lack of calcium and magnesium. Apart from this, it spoils the pH of your stomach and causes many problems related to the stomach.

2. Sticking of stool in the intestines

Sticking feces in the intestines is a sign that you may be suffering from this problem seriously. Actually, when the work of the intestines deteriorates due to lack of water, then the bowel movement is also affected by it. Due to this, you may become a victim of constipation and may have problems related to the stomach.

3. Bloating and Nausea

Both bloating and nausea indicate that your food is not being digested properly. Actually, if there is a continuous lack of water in your body, then the food will not be digested properly. This may lead to flatulence and bloating which further lead to nausea.

If you believe that these are not alarming symptoms, then you are wrong. The situation may worsen with time because the symptoms associated with bowels are very serious and it can be critical to ignore them in any way. So, to rehydrate your intestines, first drink coconut water. Secondly, eat other water-rich foods along with drinking water.

