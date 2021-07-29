Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH COVID-19: Vaccination drive 'Ummeed' announced for low-income neighborhoods in and around Mumbai

Jaslok Hospital & Research Center (Jaslok Hospital) in partnership with Citi India today announced a vaccination drive, Ummeed, for low-income individuals, eligible for their first or second dosage of Covishield. Together, Citi and Jaslok Hospital aim to inoculate 100,000 citizens for free under this collaboration, one of the largest of its kind, in Dharavi.

The drive commenced in Asia’s largest slum under the banner, Ummeed Dharavi ke liye, on July 27, 2021. Vaccinations at Dharavi will be administered between 9.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m., Monday through Saturday (with Sundays being a weekly holiday) by the doctors and nurses of Jaslok Hospital.

Sharing his thoughts, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre CEO Mr. Jitendra Haryan said, "It is an honor to collaborate with Citi to host a vaccination drive that also supports the underprivileged, differently abled and elderly, immunizing them against COVID-19. As a part of Citi’s CSR program, ‘Ummeed’, Jaslok Hospital and Citi will vaccinate 1 lakh citizens over the course of the next couple of months. We are extremely proud to be associated with this noble deed of aiding the nation’s combat against COVID-19. We urge everyone to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest and do their bit in helping India emerge victorious against the pandemic."

For this drive, and for further vaccination drives, the low-income communities are being identified by non-profits and supported by the municipal authorities. These non-profits are also educating the communities on COVID-19 and the vaccinations, as well as guiding them through the registration process on the CoWIN app.

“An important part of India’s recovery is in supporting its immediate-to-long term healthcare needs amidst the pandemic. This program, which forms a part of Citi’s CSR commitment, is our endeavor to help raise Mumbai’s vaccination efforts for all citizens. Citi is extremely thankful to Jaslok Hospital and local government authorities for their collaboration in this vaccination drive,” said Citi India CEO Mr. Ashu Khullar.

Jaslok Hospital has always been at the forefront when it comes to reaching out to all sections of community. It has been a part of several large vaccination drives at corporates and housing societies; this program is part of Jaslok Hospital’s focus on serving the less fortunate, a very important mission for them.

Further locations are being identified in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by Citi and Jaslok Hospital, in collaboration with local municipal authorities. Each vaccination center is proposed to be at a location that is easily visible to the surrounding communities and easy to access for the elderly and the specially abled.

