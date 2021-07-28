Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) in Men: Symptoms, Causes, Prevention and Treatment

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) is one of the most common infections in women, however, it is rare in men. UTIs are estimated to affect around 3 percent of men worldwide each year especially in the adult to older age groups. The prevalence of asymptomatic bacteriuria has been estimated to range from 2% to 10% in various studies globally.

Signs and Symptoms of UTI:

Frequent urination,

Strong, persistent urge to urinate (urgency),

Burning or tingling sensation during or just after urination (dysuria),

Low-grade fever,

Cloudy urine with a strong odour,

Blood in urine (hematuria),

Types of UTI

There are two types of UTI depending on the anatomical site of infection. Either Upper tract which happens in the ureters or kidneys and lower tract infection is that which happens in the bladder, prostate or urethra.

Causes and Risk factors for UTI:

The most common cause of a UTI in the urethra is a sexually transmitted disease. Chlamydia and gonorrhoea are two STDs that can cause a UTI. STDs are also the most common cause of UTIs in younger men. Prostate problems can also cause UTIs. An enlarged prostate (BPH) is common in older men and can block the flow of urine. This can increase the odds that bacteria will build up and cause a UTI.

Prostatitis, which is an infection of the prostate, shares many of the same symptoms as UTIs.

Diabetes and other medical issues that affect the immune system can also make you more likely to get a UTI

Diagnosing UTI:

By ordering urine routine test UTI can be diagnosed easily by looking for the presence of pus cells.

USG Abdomen can guide us for any calculi in the renal tract.

Treatment

Antibiotics are an effective treatment for UTIs. However, the body can often resolve minor, uncomplicated UTIs on its own without the help of antibiotics. By some estimates, 25-42 percent of uncomplicated UTI infections clear on their own. In these cases, people can try a range of home remedies to speed up recovery.

Complications of UTI:

If untreated, a lower urinary tract infection can spread up to kidneys, called as pyelonephritis. In rare cases, an untreated kidney infection can lead to chronic kidney disease or kidney failure. A kidney infection can be serious, because it could cause sepsis (an infection in the bloodstream), which mandatorily needs hospitalisation and intravenous injections.

Prevention:

A simple change in behaviour could help to prevent a UTI. Drinking enough water or fluids led to fewer episodes of infections.

Emptying bladder frequently will also help to prevent infections.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Dayanand Balappa Yaligar, Sr. Physician, Apollo Clinic)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)