Combat dry skin caused by COVID-19 handwashing with these relief strategies

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, handwashing has become an essential part of our daily routine. The virus is known to spread primarily through respiratory droplets, but it can also survive on surfaces for extended periods. Therefore, frequent handwashing has been recommended by health experts worldwide to reduce the spread of the virus. However, the constant washing and sanitising can have a detrimental effect on our skin, leaving it dry, cracked, and itchy.

Here are some relief strategies to combat dry skin caused by COVID-19 handwashing:

Use Moisturisers: Moisturisers help to restore the skin's natural barrier function and prevent moisture loss. When choosing a moisturiser, it is important to select one that contains hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or urea. It is also advisable to choose a fragrance-free and hypoallergenic product to reduce the risk of skin irritation.

Reduce frequency of handwashing: While it is essential to wash hands after using the restroom, before eating, or after coming into contact with potentially contaminated surfaces, it may not be necessary to wash hands every time you touch an object or surface. Instead, you can opt for using hand sanitizer, which is less harsh on the skin than soap and water. Additionally, you can also use gloves to protect your hands from irritants and harsh soaps.

Drink plenty of water: Apart from using moisturisers and reducing the frequency of handwashing, it is essential to keep the skin hydrated from the inside out. Drinking plenty of water and consuming foods rich in healthy fats and vitamins such as avocados, nuts, and fish can help to nourish the skin and maintain its natural moisture barrier.

Avoid using hot water: Lastly, it is essential to avoid using hot water when washing your hands, as this can strip the skin of its natural oils and make it even drier. Instead, use lukewarm water and pat your hands dry gently with a soft towel.

By following these simple strategies, you can keep your hands clean and healthy without sacrificing your skin's moisture and health.

