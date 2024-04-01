Colorectal Cancer: Expert sheds light on the importance of regular screening

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Regular screening is important for detecting colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer or colon cancer is known to impact the colon or rectum. One with this type of cancer tends to have signs and symptoms such as abdominal pain, changes in bowel movements such as diarrhoea or constipation, blood in the stool, unintentional weight loss, and fatigue. Hence, timely screening of this cancer is essential for detection and treatment that can reduce mortality and morbidity rates.

What is the importance of regular screening for colorectal cancer?

According to Dr Rajesh Bendre, National Technical Head & Chief Pathologist Apollo Diagnostics, by undergoing regular screenings, people can recognise precancerous polyps beforehand, allowing for timely treatment and prevention of cancerous growth. Screening lowers the mortality rate linked to colorectal cancer by spotting the disease in the early stages when it is manageable. Despite the lifesaving benefits of screening, many people avoid opting for it due to the discomfort associated with the procedure. It is important to inform individuals about the consequences of colorectal cancer screening and encourage them to take charge of their health by going for regular screenings on turning 40 or earlier if there are risk factors identified in the patient.

Tests that help to detect colorectal cancer:

To detect colorectal cancer fecal occult blood test (FOBT) is carried out to look for blood in the stool which can indicate bleeding from a polyp or cancer. This test identifies early signs of colorectal cancer before they are noticed, making it necessary for timely diagnosis. Another important test is colonoscopy, wherein a flexible tube attached to a camera is put into the rectum to examine the colon. This procedure not only visualizes the interior part of the colon but also eliminates polyps for further assessment. A colonoscopy is an efficient test for preventing colorectal cancer and improving the quality of life. CT scan of the colon and rectum will also identify abnormal areas, like polyps or cancer, and help one tackle the cancer. Flexible sigmoidoscopy every 5 years is also advisable for people.

