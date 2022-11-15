Breast cancer: Pain, flaky skin to limps, know symptoms and causes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know all about Breast cancer causes and symptoms

Breast cancer is one of the most common diseases among women in which the cancer forms in the cells of the breasts. Considerable support for breast cancer awareness and research funding has always helped in creating advances in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. It originates in a woman's breast tissue and occurs when the breast cells mutate (change) and grow out of control. This creates a mass of tissue (tumor). Similar to other cancers, breast cancer can grow into the tissue around your breast. It can also move to other parts of your body and find new tumors.

To have a better understanding of the disease, it is necessary to know about the causes and symptoms-

1) Demographic Characteristics- Demographic predictors of breast cancer risk are age and race or ethnicity.

2) Genetic Predisposition- If the woman has a family history of breast cancer, then also it is difficult to escape from the serious disease.

3) Reproductive factors- Research has claimed that reproductive transitions are one of the factors in the development of breast cancer.

4) Lifestyle factors- Breast cancer risk develops if a person is overweight or obese, drinks alcohol or stays inactive.

5) Environmental factors- An environment that consists of pollutants and toxic chemicals are responsible for possible risk factors for breast cancer.

Main symptoms of breast cancer

New lumps in the breast

Thickening or swelling of a part of the breast

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin

Redness or flaky skin in the nipple

The skin may appear pitted like an orange peel.

The nipple changes, such as inversion, flattening, or dimpling may occur.

Nipple pain

Therefore, it is pertinent to know about the above-mentioned causes and symptoms in order to detect breast cancer at an early stage.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Uric Acid Remedies: Bitter gourd (Karela) relieves joint pain. Know how to use its juice

Also Read: Vitamin D Deficiency: These 5 alarming signs can put you at risk; know symptoms and treatment

Also Read: Why warm water is the universal weight loss drink, Know when to drink it for most benefits

Latest Health News