Black nightshade leaves decoction aka Raatrani leaves kadha can cure liver cancer, claims research

Health experts and scientists have been working hard to come up with a cure for cancer as it is one disease that has been taking lives rapidly. It is said that if someone is suffering from cancer, they can hardly recover from it if it is not detected at an early stage. In the recent WHO report, it has been claimed that liver cancer is such a disease that kills 7.88 crore people every year in the whole world. Now, the scientists of IIT BHU, BHU, Russia and Romania have found a way to prevent and cure liver cancer. In their research, they have found that the decoction of the leaves of black nightshade aka Raatrani (Systrum naknartanum) not only prevents this cancer from growing but is also able to cure it completely.

This team of scientists found about 5 genes in the lab which are the reason for the growth of cancer cells. The effect of Raatrani leaves decoction has been seen on these five genes from which it has been found that these 5 cells become inactive. The decoction of nightshade leaves used in this experiment was prepared from tissue culture. It was prepared in the Herbal Garden of the Ayurvedic Department of BHU. This research was published in the Scientific Journal of America.

Big disclosure on 33 elements of Nighshade leaves

Pradeep Kumar and Amit Kumar Singh of BHU, involved in this research, have informed that the Raatrani plant that was researched was developed by culture method in their Botany Department. By making a decoction of its leaves, this experiment was carried forward by finding 33 elements in it. In research, it was found that cancer cells were getting affected by these elements. For the unversed, liver cancer occurs in 25% of the youth, a cobweb of blue veins is seen in the feet.

The research team also includes Vishnu D Rajput, Tatina Mikina, Simona Cavalu and Ovidiu Sin from Academy of Biology and Biotechnology, Southern Federal University Russia and Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy University of Romania.

1800 factors are responsible for liver cancer

You will be surprised to know that in this research, it was also revealed that about 1800 factors are responsible for liver cancer. Out of these, the 5 biggest factors are TP53, AKT1, ESRI, CASP3 and GenN. The element that can control these five factors is apigenin which is present in this leaf.

Now it is expected that soon some positive results of this research will come out and liver cancer patients will be able to get Ayurvedic medicines.

