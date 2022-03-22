Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Beat pollution with THESE beautiful air purifying indoor plants

Highlights Planting indoor plants help in curbing the level of pollution

Not only this but they even make your house look beautiful

We've listed out several house plants that are super-effective in purifying your air at home

With the change of season, the rate of pollution in several cities have increased. This has left people worried about their health as well as that of their close ones. It has always been said that planting trees help in curbing the level of pollution. Not only this but time and again, discussion of various indoor plants fulfilling the same purpose has taken place. Well, they are undoubtedly the best and the easiest method to counter pollution as well as make your home look a bit more relaxed. There are people who create a lush indoor garden with the help of these plants and eventually breathe in the fresh air. Here we've listed out several house plants that are super-effective in purifying your air at home.

Just in case you're unversed about the same, have a look at them here:

1. Aloe Vera plant

Image Source : FILE Aloe vera plant

Easily available at affordable prices, the aloe vera plant helps in filtering benzene and formaldehyde from the air. It is easy to grow and requires a lot of sunlight. Plus point-- you can choose from amongst 250 varieties.

2. Snake plant

Image Source : FILE Snake plant

Also known as the mother-in-law’s tongue, this plant is capable to filter out formaldehyde from the air and emitting oxygen into the atmosphere at night.

3. Money Plant

Image Source : FILE Money plant

The tropical indoor plant is filled with leaves that are heart-shaped. Not only does it beautifies your house but also releases oxygen in the evening time and is great for sifting the air.

4. Tulsi Plant

Image Source : FILE Tulsi plant

Widely known for its health benefits, the plant of Tulsi or the Holy Basil helps in working as an air purifier. It takes a little sunlight for its growth and can help in the removal of harmful toxins

5. Bamboo palm

Image Source : FILE Bamboo plant

This plant is a natural humidifier. It is beneficial for the areas which have dry air. It helps filter carbon monoxide, xylene, benzene and formaldehyde out of the air. It doesn't require much sunlight, so keep it in a shady indoor place.