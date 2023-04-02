Apricot: Here are the health and skin benefits of incredibly nutritious fruit

Apricots are incredibly nutritious and flavorful. They are tart or acidic in flavour. The fruit is also known as Prunus armeniaca and Armenian plums. They have a peach-like shape and are yellow and round. Apricots offer numerous health and skin advantages, including improved digestion, eye health, skin health, cancer prevention, and anaemia prevention.
Helps treat anaemia:
Apricots are rich in copper and iron, which are essential for haemoglobin production, accelerating metabolism, and good health.
Improves skin texture:
Apricots are a great fruit with a high water content, making them a great choice for moisturising skin. Vitamin E and C provide skin-improving properties, including delaying wrinkles and increasing skin suppleness. Beta-carotene is also present, providing protection from UV damage and sunburn.
Helps in digestion and treats constipation.
Due to their high fibre content, apricots are a great source of nutrients for improving intestinal health. They contain both dietary and soluble fibre, are easy to digest, and support a healthy digestive tract.
Beneficial for heart health:
Excessive cholesterol is a major contributor to heart disease, but apricots' fibre content keeps cholesterol in check. Fibre, potassium, and vitamin C work together to fight free radicals and reduce blood pressure, supporting a healthy heart.
Maintains eye health:
Apricots are a superfood for maintaining eye health. They have high levels of beta-carotene, vitamins A and E, and carotenoids, which reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.
Strengthen bones:
Eating apricots provides essential minerals for bone formation, such as calcium, phosphorus, manganese, iron, and copper. They ensure proper growth and development of bones and prevent age-related illnesses like osteoporosis.
Include this tart-flavoured apricot in your diet to gain the maximum health and skin benefits.