Almond consumption before any meal helps improve blood sugar in prediabetic people, says a study

A recent scientific study claims that consuming 16–18 almonds before every meal helps lower blood sugar levels in adults with prediabetes.

What is prediabetes?

Prediabetes refers to blood sugar levels higher than usual that are not yet considered to be diabetes due to their low level. Prediabetes doesn't really have major signs and symptoms. It can be avoided by maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, and eating a balanced diet.

According to a report published by the National Urban Diabetes Study (NUDS), 14% of Indians are prediabetic. About 77 million pre-diabetic patients worldwide are from India.

According to a groundbreaking study by Indian researchers under the lead of Anoop Misra, Professor and Chairman of Delhi's Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, almonds were found to help normalise blood sugar levels in a study that involved 60 prediabetic participants between the ages of 18 and 60.

The study was published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition and the journal Clinical Nutrition.

Dr. Anoop stated that diabetes may be halted by including almonds in your diet, eaten 30 minutes before each of your three meals. It helped 23% of the people suffering from prediabetes or glucose intolerance return to normal blood sugar levels.

The 3-month study had a positive effect on hyperglycemia, with both HP and fasting glucose levels decreasing, and showcased an overall improvement in health.

Dr. Anoop also claimed that participants' total levels of hyperglycemia significantly decreased after consuming 20 grams of almonds (17–18).

Misra also advised people to include almonds in their diets for a healthy lifestyle, regardless of whether they have pre-diabetes or not.

Almonds are a nutrient-dense nut rich in fibre, protein, vitamin E, and antioxidants, making them a great source of health benefits. The nuts are a great source of magnesium, which can lead to improved health outcomes in conditions such as diabetes.

