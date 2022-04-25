Aiming to build muscle? Eat porridge in morning breakfast

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eat porridge in morning breakfast to build muscle

While health has become a primary focus for many after the Covid hit in the last two years, people have been incling towards muscle building as well. Soon after the gyms and exercise places opened after the Covid induced lockdown, people flooded these spaces to get started with their fitness journey. However, exercise and weight training cannot alone build muscles. One needs to take care of their diet and lifestyle in order to get the desired result. It is a very well-known fact that breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day because eating within an hour of waking up boosts your metabolism. This implies that consuming the lion's share of your calories in the morning could resync your circadian rhythms, which ultimately leads to reduced fat storage.

Eating in the morning boosts the enzymes that protect your skin against the harmful, ageing effects of UV radiation, as reported by the Daily Star. Porridge can work wonders in helping you gain some muscle as oats are the healthiest grains on earth. Studies in the past have suggested that oats can help with weight loss and also reducing the risk of heart disease.

It not only lowers blood sugar levels but also provides antioxidants to the body. It helps feel full to manage the weight and promotes healthy bacteria in the gut. So it is advised to eat oats or porridge for the breakfast for good health.

How to make porridge:

Take a saucepan, and saute veggies of your choice including broccoli, carrots, spinach and others. Combine porridge or oatmeal in the same and add water and salt/sugar according to your taste. Bring it to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Let it cook till the water has been absorbed. Keep stirring at small intervals.

You can pair your oatmeal with many other healthy foods to make it more delicious. Porridge with peanut butter and banana is one of the most popular options. You can also pair your oatmeal with apples and berries.