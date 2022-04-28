Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 85,000 Indians contracted HIV due to unprotected sexual activity in COVID lockdown, Maharashtra tops

After the COVID cases surged, a lockdown was imposed all over the world. During the same, PM Modi too announced the imposition of a nationwide lockdown on March 25 in the year 2020. During this time the citizens were imprisoned in homes. According to RTI data, over 85,000 people across the country contracted HIV due to unprotected sexual activity during 2020-21. Topping the list of the most reported HIV cases during the lockdown period, Maharashtra logged over 10,000 cases (10,498). Andhra Pradesh came second on the list with 9,521 infections followed by Karnataka (8,947). Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal featured on the list with 3,037 and 2,757 HIV infections respectively.

In response to an RTI filed by Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) informed that 85,268 HIV cases were reported across the country in 2020-21 due to the unprotected sexual activity.

As per the data, a steady decline was observed in the number of HIV cases reported due to unprotected sexual activity between 2011-12 to 2020-21. The numbers went down from 2.4 lakh HIV cases in 2011-12 to 1.44 lakh in 2019-20 and further declined to 85,268 in 2020-21.

The National AIDS Control Programme (NACP), a division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was launched in 1992 as a comprehensive programme for the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS in India.

It was implemented with the objective of slowing down the spread of HIV infections so as to reduce morbidity, mortality and impact of AIDS in the country.

-with ANI inputs