Whole Wheat Bread to brown rice: 7 foods that kidney patients should avoid

Your kidney performs many important functions in the body. They are responsible for filtering the blood, removing waste through urine, producing hormones, balancing minerals, and maintaining fluid balance. There are many risk factors for kidney disease. The most common causes are uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure, alcoholism, heart disease, hepatitis C virus, and HIV infection are also the causes. When the kidneys become damaged and fail to function properly, fluid can build up in the body and wastes can accumulate in the blood. However, avoiding certain foods in your diet can reduce waste products in the blood. Removing certain things from your diet can improve kidney function, and prevent damage. Here are the foods that kidney patients should not eat.

1. Dark colored soda

Apart from calories and sugar, soda contains potassium. Many foods and drinks have phosphorus added during processing to enhance flavor, prolong shelf life, and prevent discoloration. Your body absorbs this extra phosphorus better than natural, animal- or plant-based phosphorus.

2. Avocados

Avocados are often included in diets for their many nutritional properties, including their heart-healthy fats, fiber and antioxidants. While avocados are generally a healthy addition to the diet, individuals with kidney disease may need to avoid them. This is because avocados are a very rich source of potassium.

3. Canned Foods

Canned foods, such as soups, vegetables, and beans, are often purchased because of their low cost and convenience. However, most canned foods contain high amounts of sodium, because salt is added as a preservative to extend their shelf life. Due to the amount of sodium found in canned goods, it is often recommended that people with kidney disease avoid or limit their consumption.

4. Whole Wheat Bread

Choosing the right roti can be beneficial for individuals with kidney disease. For healthy individuals, whole wheat bread is usually recommended over refined, white flour bread. Whole wheat bread may be a more nutritious option, mostly due to its higher fiber content. However, white bread over whole wheat varieties is generally recommended for individuals with kidney disease.

5. Brown Rice

Brown rice has a high content of phosphorus and potassium and may need to be controlled or limited on a kidney diet. White rice, bulgur, and buckwheat are good choices. Bulgur buckwheat, pear barley, and couscous Nutritious, low

6. Bananas

Bananas are a rich source of potassium and may need to be limited on a kidney diet. Pineapple is a kidney-friendly fruit, as it contains much less potassium than some other tropical fruits.

7. Dairy

Dairy products contain high amounts of phosphorus, potassium, and protein and should be limited on a renal diet. Despite milk's high calcium content, its phosphorus content can weaken bones in people with kidney disease.

