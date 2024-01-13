Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ways to navigate your heart health

The rise of heart problems in India is a cause for concern as it reflects the changing lifestyle and dietary habits of its people. With the increasing consumption of processed and fast foods, coupled with sedentary lifestyles, there has been a surge in cardiovascular diseases across the country.

According to Dr Sameer V Pagad, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Global Hospitals Parel, types of heart problems in youngsters: Hypertension or high blood pressure is seen due to factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and stress are contributing to this trend. In addition, a concerning number of young people are being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a condition that can lead to stroke and other serious complications if left untreated. A sedentary lifestyle and excessive alcohol consumption are major contributors to the rise of atrial fibrillation among the youth. Furthermore, cardiomyopathy, a group of diseases that affect the heart muscle, is also becoming more common in young individuals. Genetic predisposition, substance abuse, and viral infections have also been identified as key factors in the prevalence of cardiomyopathy cases among youngsters.

The growing menace of heart problems in young populations emphasises the need for early detection and proactive management strategies to ensure better health outcomes for this demographic. While advances in medical technology have improved treatment options, it is crucial to address the root causes and promote healthier living through education and lifestyle interventions. The need for holistic approaches focusing on diet, exercise, stress management, and regular health screenings is imperative to combat this growing epidemic effectively. It's time for individuals to take charge of their heart health proactively rather than reactively seeking medical help after developing serious issues.

Adhere to these heart-friendly tips:

One great way to keep your heart healthy is to engage in regular physical activity. While many people focus on intense workouts, even moderate exercise like brisk walking or yoga can have a significant impact on heart health. Finding ways to reduce stress in your daily life can also be beneficial for your heart. Whether it's through meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy, managing stress levels has been shown to lower the risk of heart disease. Another important aspect of heart health is maintaining a balanced diet. While it's common knowledge that fruits and vegetables are good for the heart, incorporating omega-3 fatty acids from sources like salmon and flax seeds can also provide immense benefits. Staying well-hydrated is crucial for a healthy heart as proper hydration helps maintain blood volume and prevent dehydration-related strain on the cardiovascular system. The impact of smoking and substance abuse on the hearts of youngsters cannot be overstated. Not only does smoking significantly increase the risk of heart disease, but it can also lead to conditions like atherosclerosis, which is the build-up of fatty deposits in the arteries. Substance abuse can have detrimental effects on cardiovascular health, as many drugs can cause elevated heart rate, irregular heart rhythms, and increased blood pressure. It is essential to quit smoking and stay away from illicit drug abuse to keep the heart healthy.

ALSO READ: Staying mindful of heart health during winter is crucial, explain experts