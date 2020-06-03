5 Superpower yoga asanas to fight coronavirus by Swami Ramdev

With escalating coronavirus pandemic, people are restricted to their homes and getting lazy. At this time, it has become very important for everyone to boost their immunity and fight the battle against COVID-19. While eating healthy is one way to stay fit, people often lack stamina even when they consume a good diet. According to Swami Ramdev, power yoga is a very effective way to build stamina and strengthen the muscles. Yoga makes the body mentally and physically fit and keeps it charged throughout the day.

In a special show on India TV, Swami Ramdev shares five superpower yoga asanas to keep yourself energized and fit. It helps you get rid of stress, anxiety as well as make your body healthy. Doing power yoga also helps in reducing weight quickly. It helps relieve back pain, strengthens bones and muscles and sharpens the mind.

Five Power Yoga Asanas

According to Swami Ramdev, five power yoga asanas include two baithak and three dand asanas. It shares that it makes the muscles stronger and boosts stamina. It also improves immunity which helps fight coronavirus infection.

Dand (Squats) - Swami Ramdev suggests starting the power yoga session with dand i.e. normal squats. It makes the body flexible. Dand Baithak- According to Swami Ramdev, do the dand baithak 10 times in the beginning. After a few days do a round of 25 times and keep increasing the number gradually for better results. By doing this, body fat is reduced. The body stays in shape and the muscles become stronger. Dandasana- By doing this, the body remains active and stamina is increased. Body posture improves with the strengthening of arms, legs, wrists. Mishra Dand - By doing this asana, your wrists, fingers, palms, neck, chest, and back become stronger. Along with this, one gets rid of many diseases infertility and faulty digestion. Vakasana Dand - By performing this dand asnas, the body gets fit as well as healthy.

Pranayamas

Swami Ramdev suggests doing pranayamas after a session of power yoga as it helps calm the body. He advises deep breathing after every set of asanas. You should do pranayamas like kapalbhati, anulom vilom, bhastrika and bhramari. These regulate blood circulation and activates good energy in the body. It also helps to get rid of problems like blood pressure, diabetes and others.

According to Swami Ramdev, surya namaskar is very effective to build a healthy body. He suggests starting the day with surya namaskar and challenge yourself by increasing the number of times you do it daily.

Precautions for Power Yoga:

Always do superpower yoga in the morning

Do it about 3 hours before meals

Do it 3 to 5 times a week

Heart patients should not do super yoga

If you have diabetes, kidney problem, fatty liver etc., then it is advised to treat them first with normal yoga and then switch to power yoga

People of any age can do superpower yoga if they don't have any other diseases

People with low blood pressure should not do power yoga

