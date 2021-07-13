3rd Covid wave ready to knock on the door': IMA writes to Uttarakhand CM not to allow Kanwar Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The IMA has warned that the 'third wave (of Covid) is inevitable and imminent.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Uttarakhand has urged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami not to allow the the proposed Kanwar Yatra in the state in order to prevent the third Covid wave. The Kanwar Yatra is organised in the month of Sawan (July-August).

In a letter adressed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the IMA's Uttarakhand unit said that the third Covid wave is 'ready to knock on the door of the country', and it was important that people don't lower their guard against the deadly infection.

"Sir, after the first wave, we became off-guard and could not follow the guidelines of the cental government delineated for this pandemic which was a gress negligence on our part and consequently lost several our kins in tne menace of the second wave of Covid pandemic," the letter stated.

"Learning from our previous failure we should not allow devotees to enter the boundaries of our state and keep the state safe fro third wave of Covid. Even our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji has showed concenrn regarding our carelessness in following the Covid protocol," the letter undersigned by IMA's Uttarakhand secretary Dr. Ajay Khanna said.

Earlier this week, CM Dhami had said that a decision on the Kanwar Yatra will be taken in a day or two after consultation with the governments of neighbouring states - Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair. We will discuss the issue with other states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. Decision will be taken after the meet," he said.

Kanwar Yatra was suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IMA had on Monday warned that the 'third wave (of Covid) is inevitable and imminent' and asked the central and state governments to curb mass gatherings. The association also expressed concern over people being complacent and violating Covid protocols following decrease on cases after the devastating second wave.

