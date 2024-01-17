Gujarat: 2800-year-old settlement found in PM Modi's hometown Vadnagar | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Remains of 2800-year-old settlement found in PM Narendra Modi's village, in Gujarat's Vadnagar.

Gujarat: Remains of a 2800-year-old settlement has been found in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's village in Gujarat's Vadnagar, an official informed.

Speaking on the development, Archaeological Supervisor Mukesh Thakor says, "... Excavations in Vadnagar are going on ever since PM Modi was the CM of Gujarat. More than a lakh remains have been unearthed so far. The reason why it is a live city is because the water management system and water level are good... Around 30 sites have been excavated in Vadnagar so far... People of different faiths - Buddhism, Jainism, and Hinduism lived here in harmony...".

"We have been working in Vadnagar with the ASI for the last 4-5 years... A very old Buddhist monastery was also unearthed... ASI has been working from 2016-2023 and has excavated up to a depth of 20 mtrs... History of Vadnagar goes long back. Seven cultural layers have been unearthed, the oldest layer dates back to 2800 years or 800 BCE...," said Dr Anindya Sarkar, Professor of Geology and Geophysics at IIT Kharagpur.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Kerala's Ernakulam, focus on Lok Sabha polls | Watch