PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Kerala's Ernakulam, focus on Lok Sabha polls | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Kerala's Ernakulam on Tuesday as he arrived for a two-day visit to the state. PM Modi will inaugurate various developmental projects during his visit. He was received by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Following the rousing welcome he received during the roadshow, Modi, in a post on social media platform X, said, "Humbled by the affection in Kochi. Sharing some glimpses" and shared photographs of the enthusiastic public response to his arrival in the southern state.

This is the second such roadshow by PM Modi in the state as the BJP looks to make inroads in the state.

Thousands of BJP workers and local residents lined both sides of the 1.3 km road to welcome the Prime Minister, who visited the city for private, public, and party functions in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on Wednesday.

Commencing from the KPCC junction at 7:45 pm, the open vehicle carrying Modi, accompanied by BJP state president K Surendran, traversed at a slow pace, captivating party workers who showered flowers and chanted slogans.

The procession covered a distance of 1.3 km in approximately 25 minutes.

The crowds gathered hours ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, creating a festive atmosphere along the route of the roadshow.

Modi, wearing a waistcoat and a saffron nehru cap with lotus symbols, rode in an open vehicle and reciprocated the excitement by waving both hands at the cheering crowd on both sides of the brightly lit route.

The PM was showered with flowers throughout the route by people of all age groups, and he too threw flowers at the ardent supporters many times.

Enthusiastic BJP workers and supporters carrying party flags, wearing party hats or caps, and holding placards with Modi's photograph were lined up on both sides of the road and cheered him on with chants of 'Modi-Modi'.

PM Modi to attend actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi's daughter

This visit of Modi, to attend the marriage of daughter of actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi at the Guruvayoor temple on Wednesday, shows the significance the BJP national leadership places on the Thrissur seat, which is currently represented by Congress leader TN Prathapan.

The BJP strengthened its voter base in Thrissur during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with the candidacy of Suresh Gopi.

