PM Modi sings Ram Bhajan at historic Veerabhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh ahead of Ram Mandir event | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI YOUTUBE PM Modi sings along with soulful bhajan performance at Veerabhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered prayers at the historic Veerabhadra Temple at Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai on Tuesday, also listened to the mesmerising music performance and sang along to the soulful bhajans.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also witnessed a dance performance based on 'Ranganath Ramayan' at the temple.

After reaching Puttaparthi from Delhi, the Prime Minister left for Lepakshi, which is considered a significant place in Hindu epic Ramayana.

It is believed that Jatayu, the giant eagle, followed Goddess Sita to Lepakshi after she was abducted by Ravan. The priests explained the significance of the temple to the Prime Minister.

He performed various rituals and chanted ‘Shri Ram Jai Ram’ bhajan and also heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayana, which is in Telugu.

The Prime Minister went around the historic temple and had a look at Lepakshi handicrafts.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the site comes a week ahead of the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

After a visit to Lepakshi, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram in the same district.

With inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | 'Whatever tax money collected, Govt ploughing it back to people': PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh