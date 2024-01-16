Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
'Whatever tax money collected, Govt ploughing it back to people': PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh

The Prime Minister inaugurated the new campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh. He also visited historic Veerabhadra Temple at Lepakshi in Sri Sathya Sai district.

January 16, 2024 18:10 IST
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that whatever tax money collected by the government is being ploughed back to people in different forms. He made this remark during an address as he visited the new state-of-the-art campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District in Andhra Pradesh.

"In the past 10 years, we made several reforms to the tax system, the tax system which existed earlier was not easily understandable to the common people. Due to lack of guidance, honest taxpayers and businessmen were affected. In the form of GST, we introduced a modern tax system. The government made Income Tax system also easy. We started faceless tax assessment system in the country. Because of all these reforms, record tax collection happening in the country now," PM Modi said.

Ahead of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister said that the entire country is immersed in Ram Bhakti.

"Nowadays the whole country is filled with 'Rammay'... Lord Ram is a symbol of governance and good governance in social life, which can become a great inspiration for your organization also," he said.

"People are the king, and the government serves the people. You have a big role to play to ensure that the government continues to get adequate revenue," said PM Modi.

"My 11-day fasting ritual is going on ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In such an auspicious period, I am blessed to be here and blessed by God. Lord Ram is an example of good governance in social life and he can be an inspiration for your institution," the Prime Minister said.

