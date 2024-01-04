Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM to attend 'Ehlaan Modi 2024' event in Abu Dhabi on February 13

PM Modi UAE visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event 'Ehlaan Modi 2024' in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13. The event will take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Additionally, PM Modi will also inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14 (Wednesday). He accepted the invitation on December 27 extended by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas along with the board of directors for the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir.

PM Modi and the BAPS Swami Ishwarcharandas met at the Prime Minister's residential office and PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple.

Swami Ishwarcharandas honoured the Prime Minister by adorning him with a garland and draping a saffron shawl over his shoulders, acknowledging his significant contributions to our nation and the world. The Prime Minister was specially commended for the remarkable renovation and development of pilgrimage sites across India, a feat unparalleled in recent centuries, said the press statement.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around Abu Dhabi temple's significance for global harmony and Modi's vision for India's spiritual leadership on the global stage

The release read, "The BAPS delegation prayed for the Prime Minister's health and acknowledged his exceptional global achievements, notably strengthening relationships with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. They also discussed the pride and inspiration Modi's leadership has instilled in Indians worldwide."

Recalling his personal and immortal memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his glorious centenary celebrations, the Prime Minister expressed prayers for Mahant Swami Maharaj's health.

PM also appreciated the efforts of key individuals, volunteers and supporters, involved in the BAPS Hindu Mandir project in Abu Dhabi, including those present before him such as Chairman Ashok Kotecha, Vice Chairman Yogesh Mehta and Director Chirag Patel, recognizing their contributions as significant sources of pride for India.

In a light-hearted exchange, the Prime Minister asked Chirag Patel about his love for tennis and his father Rohitbhai Patel and grandfather PD Patel; and also encouraged his children to continue working hard and achieve success in the sport.

As per the press statement, Swami Brahmaviharidas showcased the latest update of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing its intricate carvings and all-inclusive grandeur, saying that "the inauguration ceremony will be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for time to come.

"To which PM Modi added, "It will reflect the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - an ideal spiritual space, not merely rooted in beliefs and traditions, but a confluence of diverse cultures and civilisations. The essence of spiritual harmony, symbolizing the path forward."

