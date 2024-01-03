PM Modi to address mass gathering of women, conduct roadshow in Kerala's Thrissur today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mass gathering of around 2 lakh women in Thrissur today (January 3), officially sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Titled 'Sthree Shakthi Modikk Oppam' (Empower Women with Modi), the convention, to be held at the sprawling Thekkinkadu ground, is organised by the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to congratulate PM Modi for successfully passing the Women's Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

The event is being organised as thanks-giving for passing the Women's Reservation Bill. PM will also take part in a roadshow on Wednesday other than addressing a women's meeting.

Women from diverse backgrounds, including anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, entrepreneurs, artists, MGNREGA and neighbourhood network workers, and social and cultural activists, are expected to participate in the event.

Though the programme is planned as a mass meeting of women, it is viewed as the official launch of the poll campaign by the BJP for the upcoming general elections in its attempt to make political inroads in Kerala, which is currently dominated by CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF.

Lok Sabha poll campaign:

The BJP state leadership recently made it clear that more national leaders would visit the southern state and interact with the people in the next few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The selection of Thrissur as the venue of the mass event also assumes significance as it is one of the constituencies in which the saffron party hopes for a good show in the upcoming polls.

BJP state chief K Surendran has said women from various walks of life, including prominent personalities who have made their mark in various fields, would attend the event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur.

Modi's Thrissur visit would become a landmark in the political history of the southern state, he claimed.

BJP is likely to field actor Suresh Gopi from Thrissur constituency. Ahead of Modi’s visit, Gopi’s posters have also come up in the city highlighting him as the BJP candidate from Thrissur. Gopi had unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 assembly election from Thrissur constituency.

When asked if Modi’s visit to Thrissur is because BJP sees Thrissur as the best bet to win in Kerala, the state BJP President K Surendran said that PM Modi in the past has visited state capital, Kozhikode, Kochi and will also visit Thrissur.

The BJP led NDA- which contested all 20 seats during 2019 Lok Sabha polls- finished second in Thiruvananthapuram and a distant third in the remaining seats across the state.

The BJP has so far only won one assembly seat in the coastal state in 2016 assembly polls but lost it again during the 2021 assembly polls.

Mariyakutty to meet PM Modi at BJP event:

"Actress-danseuse Shobhana, cricketer Minnu Mani, entrepreneur Beena Kannan, singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and Mariyakutty, who raised her voice against corruption and red tapism, will be among those who will share the venue with the PM," Surendran told media in Thrissur.

A cross-section of women from Kerala would gather in Thrissur as part of the programme, he said adding that there is no doubt that it would become a historic event. Surendran further claimed that the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF would soon experience a political decline in the state.

(With agencies inputs)

