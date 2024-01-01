President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on 2024: 'Let's welcome New Year with renewed commitment'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Year 2024: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (January 1) extended greetings on New Year and appealed to the people to welcome 2024 with "renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive development".

"Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development," President of India posted on X.

PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 1) extended greetings at the beginning of 2024 and prayed for peace and health for all.

“Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all,” PM Modi posted on his X handle.

ALSO READ | J-K: Srinagar’s Lal Chowk welcomes New Year 2024 with ‘vibrancy like never before’ | WATCH

India welcomed the new year with enthusiasm as the clock struck 12 midnight on Sunday. People gathered at various places in the country to bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024.

Mesmerising pictures surfaced from across the country showing people celebrating the occasion.

ALSO READ | India rings in 2024 as people drown in euphoria of new year with joy and prayers across faiths

ALSO READ | Ayodhya rings in New Year 2024 with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram’ at iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk | WATCH

Latest India News