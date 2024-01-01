Monday, January 01, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on 2024: 'Let's welcome New Year with renewed commitment'

President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on 2024: 'Let's welcome New Year with renewed commitment'

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the arrival of 2024 and prayed for everyone's health and well-being.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2024 8:28 IST
New Year, New year 2024, PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu
Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Year 2024: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (January 1) extended greetings on New Year and appealed to the people to welcome 2024 with "renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive development".

"Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development," President of India posted on X.

PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 1) extended greetings at the beginning of 2024 and prayed for peace and health for all.

“Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all,” PM Modi posted on his X handle.

ALSO READ | J-K: Srinagar’s Lal Chowk welcomes New Year 2024 with ‘vibrancy like never before’ | WATCH

India welcomed the new year with enthusiasm as the clock struck 12 midnight on Sunday. People gathered at various places in the country to bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024.

Mesmerising pictures surfaced from across the country showing people celebrating the occasion.

ALSO READ | India rings in 2024 as people drown in euphoria of new year with joy and prayers across faiths

ALSO READ | Ayodhya rings in New Year 2024 with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram’ at iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk | WATCH

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News