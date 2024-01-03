PM Modi writes letter to Ayodhya's Meera Manjhi, sends gifts for her family

Follow us on Image Source : @DDNEWSLIVE Ujjwala scheme beneficiary in Ayodhya receive a gift from Prime Minister Modi.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter and sent gifts for the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme, Meera Majhi in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister had visited her house and had tea on December 30 in Ayodhya when he was in the city to inaugurate various development programmes ahead of the Ram Mandir's grand opening on January 22.

Now days after visiting her house, PM Modi has written a letter to Meera Majhi and also sent gifts for her family. The gift includes a tea-set, a drawing book with colours and more.

PM Modi, who was in the temple town to unveil a 'new look old' city with an airport, a revamped train station and multiple projects on Saturday, made a sudden stopover at the woman's house who holds the distinction of being the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme.

The scheme was started in May 2016 to provide LPG connections to women belonging to below-poverty-line (BPL) families.

As the prime minister's cavalcade stopped suddenly at the colony near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, the surprised locals began shouting "Modi-Modi". He entered Meera's house and drank tea made by her.

He enquired about the well-being of the entire family as well as that of the colony. Meera told the prime minister that she has got free gas and accommodation.

"Earlier, I had a kutcha house, but now it has become pucca," she said and expressed her happiness for being able to host Modi at her house.

