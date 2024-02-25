PM Modi dedicates five AIIMS to nation, inaugurates multiple development projects

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying and dedication to the nation various projects.

PM Modi in Rajkot: At the public function in Gujarat's Rajkot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation and also laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 48,100 crore, encompassing important sectors like- health, road, rail, energy, petroleum and natural gas, tourism among others.

In a significant step towards strengthening tertiary health care in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at-

Rajkot (Gujarat) Bathinda (Punjab) Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) Kalyani (West Bengal) Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh)

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation more than 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects worth more than Rs 11,500 crore across 23 states /UTs.

Here are the newly inaugurated projects

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the Medical College of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry and 300 bedded Satellite Centre of Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among others.

He inaugurated 90 bedded Multi Specialty Consulting Unit of JIPMER at Yanam, Puducherry; National Centre for Aging in Chennai; new Government Medical College in Purnea, Bihar; 2 field units of ICMR namely, National Institute of Virology Kerala Unit, at Alappuzha, Kerala and National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT): New Composite TB Research Facility, Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, among others.

Prime Minister also laid foundation stone of various health projects including 100 bedded Satellite Centre of PGIMER at Ferozpur, Punjab; new Medical College building in RML Hospital, Delhi; Critical Care Block in RIMS, Imphal; Nursing Colleges at Koderma and Dumka in Jharkhand, among others.

In addition to these, under the National Health Mission and Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Prime Minister also inaugurated, dedicate to the nation and laid the foundation stone of 115 projects. These include 78 projects under PM-ABHIM (50 units of Critical Care Blocks, 15 units of Integrated Public health Labs, 13 units of Block Public Health Units); 30 units of various projects like Community Health Centre, Primary Health Care Center, Model Hospital, Transit Hostel etc. under National Health Mission among others.

Prime Minister inaugurated the National Institute of Naturopathy named ‘Nisarg Gram’ at Pune. It comprises Naturopathy Medical College along with 250 bedded hospital with Multi-disciplinary Research and Extension Centre. Further, he also inaugurated the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy at Jhajjar, Haryana. It will have apex level Yoga and Naturopathy Research facilities

During the event, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 21 projects of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), worth around Rs 2,280 crores. Projects being dedicated to nation include two medical colleges and hospitals at Patna (Bihar) and Alwar (Rajasthan); 8 hospitals at Korba (Chhattisgarh), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Adityapur (Jharkhand), Phulwari Sharif (Bihar), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and Raigarh and Bhilai in Chhattisgarh; and 3 dispensaries at Neemrana, Abu Road, and Bhilwara in Rajasthan.

ESI dispensaries at 8 locations were inaugurated at-

Alwar

Behror

Sitapura in Rajasthan

Selaqui (Uttarakhand)

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)

Koratty and Navaikulam in Kerala

Pydibhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh)

In a step to boost the production of renewable energy in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various renewable energy projects including 300 MW Bhuj-II Solar power project; Grid Connected 600 MW Solar PV Power project; Khavda Solar Power Project; 200 MW Dayapur-II Wind Energy Project among others.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the New Mundra- Panipat pipeline project worth over Rs 9,000 crore. The 1194 km long Mundra- Panipat Pipeline with an installed capacity of 8.4 MMTPA was commissioned to transport crude oil from Mundra on the Gujarat coast to Indian Oil's refinery at Panipat in Haryana.

Strengthening the road and rail infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister dedicated doubling of Surendranagar- Rajkot Rail line; four laning of Bhavnagar- Talaja (Package-I) of old NH-8E; Pipli-Bhavnagar (Package-I) of NH-751. He also laid the foundation stone of six laning with paved shoulder of Samakhiyali to Santalpur section of NH-27, among others.

