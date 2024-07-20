Gujarat: Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in Saurashtra, NDRF deployed | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat triggering flood-like situations in several districts of the Saurashtra region on Saturday. Villages have been cut off while low-lying areas have been inundated, prompting rescue and relief operations and deployment of NDRF teams. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said that Devbhumi Dwarka district's Dwarka taluka recorded 16.3 cm rainfall in 12 hours till 6 pm on Saturday. Dwarka was followed by Junagadh city and taluka which received 13.3 cm of rainfall and Patan-Veraval in the Gir Somnath district, which received 11.7 cm of rainfall.

Officials further said that 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in the affected districts. The Rescue and relief operations were underway to evacuate the stranded people from water-logged low-lying areas to safer places. Meanwhile, torrential rains caused 16 reservoirs to overflow while an alert has been issued for 36 reservoirs and 25 dams. These dams also include the Sardar Sarovar dam, which is filled up to 50 to 70 per cent of its total capacity. Additionally, 206 other reservoirs are filled to 37.87 per cent of their storage capacities so far.

IMD predicts days of rainfall

Regarding the extremely heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that a cyclonic circulation persisted over Saurashtra and Kutch which extended up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level and tilting southwestwards. The weather department forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with extremely heavy rains in Saurashtra region districts and south Gujarat till Tuesday morning.

Earlier today, Union Labour Minister and Porbandar MP Mansukh Mandaviya visited his constituency to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts. He convened a meeting to take stock of measures being undertaken in affected areas and called for expediting relief efforts.

(With PTI Inputs)

