Bullet train project: 160-metre bridge over Kolak river completed | Know how much construction work done

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Tuesday gave a major update on India's first bullet train project, saying it has finished constructing a 160-metre bridge over the Kolak river in Gujarat's Valsad district.

With this, nine out of 24 river bridges on the 508-km corridor in The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project have been completed.

The NHRCL, in a statement, said the bridge between Vapi and Bilimora stations comprises four full-span girders of 40 meters each.

Kolak River is seven kilometres from Vapi and 43 km from Bilimora railway stations. The river originates from Saputara hills near Valveri and meets the Arabian Sea, the NHSRCL said.

Bridges have been constructed on the rivers Par and Auranga in Valsad, Purna, Mindhola, Ambika and Venganiya in Navsari, Mohar in Kheda and Dhadhar in Vadodara district.

Bridge construction on Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati rivers was underway, it said.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will have 12 stations on its 508-km route, of which eight will be in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra.

Stations will come up at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora and Vapi in Gujarat, and Boisar, Virar, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The NHSRCL said the construction of stations was progressing rapidly, with the foundation work on all eight stations in Gujarat completed and the construction of superstructures at an advanced stage.

The stations will have modern and advanced facilities and amenities for passengers, and some were being developed as transport hubs through integration with all basic modes of transportation, such as autos, buses and taxis, for faster and hassle-free connectivity.

As of July 2, all civil contracts have been awarded, and 190 km of the viaduct and 321 km of pier work were completed, the NHSRCL stated in its update.

The land required for the project has been acquired in Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Maharashtra.

India's first 7-km undersea rail tunnel

The first mountain tunnel of 350 metres near Zaroli village in Valsad has been completed, and work has commenced on the country's first 7-km undersea rail tunnel, which is a part of 21 km long tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe launched the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project in Gujarat on September 14, 2017.

The high-speed rail line being built using Japan's Shinkansen technology has been funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

