Gujarat Rains: IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 districts, NDRF rescues 67 people in Navsari

Ahmedabad :

Heavy rainfall continued to affect several parts of Gujarat, impacting the daily life and forcing authorities to shut educational institutions in some districts as a precautionary measure. In the meantime, the IMD has issued heavy rain alert for 20 districts, including Ahmedabad. The IMD said there is likelihood of heavy rainfall in several districts, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Kutch with strong winds with speeds of 41–61 km/h.

People advised to remain alert

People advised to remain alert as there is high probability of lightning strikes. Warnings also issued regarding waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic jams, and uprooting of trees. In the wake of these developments, the IMD has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay in safe locations.

In the meanwhile, the NDRF rescued 67 people, including 25 women and 22 children, from floodwaters in Sarikhurad village, Navsari. The rescue operation was launched by the 6th Battalion NDRF following information from the civil administration regarding stranded villagers. Operations are currently underway.

Navsari completely submerged under floodwaters

Visuals showed vast areas of Navsari completely submerged under floodwaters. Intense rescue operations by the NDRF are actively continuing across the affected regions to evacuate stranded citizens

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi are continuously monitoring the flood situation. Sanghavi rushed to Navsari to assess the ground situation and directed officials to ensure there is no shortfall in rescue, relief, evacuation, and public safety measures.

To strengthen relief efforts and ensure timely rescue and assistance to affected citizens, the State Government has also deployed 10 senior officers to Valsad district with immediate effect.

Rescue operations underway with intensified efforts

Rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Valsad district are underway with intensified efforts. To support the local administration, 70 Army personnel with five boats, five NDRF teams, five SDRF teams, and 25 Fire Brigade personnel have been deployed. More than 500 residents from the rural areas of Umargam, Vapi, Dharampur, and Pardi talukas have been shifted to safer locations.

State Finance Minister and Navsari District In-charge Minister Kanubhai Desai visited the Disaster Control Room to review the situation following the heavy rainfall District Collector Manish Gurwani informed him that the district had received an average of 4.5 inches of rainfall up to 2:00 p.m. The Juj and Keliya dams have overflowed, around 250 roads have been closed, and nearly 3,000 citizens have been shifted to safe shelters.

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