Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara in Ramayana new posters: 'Two wishes and cunning whispers'

The makers of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana have released new character posters featuring Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara. Both characters play important roles in the epic and influence the events that shape Lord Rama's journey.

Kaikeyi's two wishes lead to Rama's exile, while Manthara's words influence the Queen's decisions. The new posters offer a first look at how the two actors will appear in the film.

Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chadha's first look posters from Ramayana revealed

Lara Dutta is seen in a royal look as Kaikeyi, wearing traditional attire and elaborate jewellery in his look poster from Ramayana. Sheeba Chadha appears as Manthara, holding a staff. The makers shared the posters on social media with captions highlighting the characters' roles in the story.

The caption introducing Kaikeyi read, "A queen. A mother. Two wishes that would betray a father’s love and change Rama’s destiny forever."

For Manthara, the makers wrote, "A cunning mind. Whose whispers would turn a mother’s love into a kingdom’s darkest hour."

Arun Govil's poster as King Dashrath

The latest reveal comes after the makers introduced Arun Govil as King Dashrath. Govil, who became widely known for playing Lord Ram in the television adaptation of Ramayan, will now be seen as the King of Ayodhya in the upcoming film.

Ramayana cast and release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic.

The project is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release worldwide on Diwali 2026, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is also set for an IMAX release.

Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

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Exclusive: Why Ramayana makers cast Arun Govil as Dashrath after his iconic Lord Ram role