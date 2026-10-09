JNU dismisses professor over sexual harassment allegations after inquiry

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday dismissed a professor over allegations of sexual harassment following an inquiry by its Internal Committee, according to a university order. The professor, who taught at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, has been dismissed from service with immediate effect, the order stated.

Internal Committee conducted inquiry

The order stated that the Internal Committee conducted an inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment against the professor and recommended major punishment based on its findings.

"Upon following due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed," the order signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said.

The order cited service rules and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules while imposing the punishment.

Students allege sexual harassment

Several female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have lodged complaints with the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) accusing a professor of sexual harassment.

According to the complaints, the professor allegedly summoned students to meetings at his residence, where they were subjected to inappropriate behaviour. Some students have also alleged that objectionable comments were made during classes.

The sources said that the ICC received the complaints around a month ago and has since initiated an inquiry into the allegations.

Delhi Commission for Women sought report

Last month, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the action taken by its Internal Committee regarding a sexual harassment complaint filed by 11 female students against a professor in May. The commission said JNU had not made any further report or details of action taken public since the complaint was lodged and the Internal Committee proceedings began.

According to an official statement, the DCW took suo motu cognisance of the allegations and directed the JNU Vice-Chancellor to submit a report within three days detailing the action taken by the Internal Committee constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, or POSH Act.

JNU sources said the 11 students had approached the university's Internal Committee in May, accusing a professor of sexual harassment.

The university subsequently went on a semester break lasting around 45 days, with classes resuming in mid-July. In the absence of publicly available updates, the DCW sought details from JNU on the action taken by the committee and the status of the proceedings.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read