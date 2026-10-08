Gujarat, Bengal CMs attend as 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra' concludes in presence of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra', said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken charge of his service responsibilities as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He said that the Prime Minister has now achieved the distinction of becoming the public leader with the longest record of continuous service in the country by completing 25 years of public service and good governance.

Patel said that Prime Minister Modi has always regarded power not as a position but as a means of serving the people.

Patel said PM Modi had worked for the welfare of the poor, the middle class, farmers, women, and youth, while also instilling confidence among every citizen that they could become a partner in the country's development. He further said that by turning the challenges posed by the earthquake and other difficulties into opportunities, Prime Minister Modi had transformed Gujarat into a "Global Gateway to the Future" through the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Projects such as the Statue of Unity, Bullet Train, GIFT City, and the semiconductor hub, he said, were the result of his visionary approach.

Gujarat CM praises PM Modi

Chief Minister Patel said that through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizen-centric approach to governance, 25 crore people in the country have come out of poverty. He also said that India has secured a place among the top five economies of the world.

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Patel said, India demonstrated its global capabilities through vaccine assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, achieving the green energy targets under COP-21, the abrogation of Article 370, a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and self-reliance in the space and defence sectors.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 25 successful years of public service. He expressed confidence that Gujarat's youth would take the lead in building a "developed India through a developed Gujarat", accepting the Prime Minister's call of "We Will Do It" to realise the resolve of a Developed India by 2047.

Vadnagar gave India an exceptional son: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described October 7 as a historic day. He said the sacred land of Vadnagar had given the country an exceptional son who had carried India's flag of victory across the world.

Chouhan said the journey of service that began on October 7, 2001, when Narendra Modi assumed office as Gujarat Chief Minister, was not merely a journey of governance but a "great sacrificial endeavour for the reconstruction of the nation."

Praising Prime Minister Modi's 25-year record of service, Chouhan said that working continuously for the country's development and the welfare of the poor for 25 years, without taking even a single day's rest, without stopping and without bowing down, was an unprecedented achievement.

Referring to verses from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, the Union minister praised the Prime Minister's personality and said that all the qualities of a "sattvic doer" described in the Gita could be seen in Narendra Modi. He said Modi had become a symbol of patience, remaining above attachment, aversion, and ego.

Whether it was the serious crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic or strong action against terrorism, Chouhan said, Prime Minister Modi had always provided strong leadership to the country. He cited measures such as Operation Sindoor, saying that through such steps, terrorists had been taught a lesson by striking at their own homes.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra' has concluded.

The Union minister said that 100 years ago, one Narendra -- Swami Vivekananda, had predicted that Bharat Mata would awaken once again and occupy the position of Vishwaguru. Today, he said, under the strong and determined leadership of the second Narendra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving rapidly towards becoming a Vishwaguru.

Chouhan also praised the young people who travelled from Varanasi to Vadnagar by motorcycle rally while carrying out social activities such as cleanliness drives and tree plantation along the way. He said that the true youth of the country are those who have patriotism in their hearts and speed in their feet. He added that the country's youth were moving ahead on the path of development and national service against elements seeking to create political anarchy.

Bengal CM highlights development and welfare initiatives

West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari conveyed greetings from the people of West Bengal to all those present and expressed a sense of immense pride at arriving in the sacred and historic land of Vadnagar.

He said this was the same sacred soil that had given the country a visionary public leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the Prime Minister's visionary and strong leadership, Adhikari said, a new era of development and good governance had begun across the country with the principles of "Nation First" and the welfare of the poor.

He further said that under the Prime Minister's guidance, the benefits of government schemes were reaching the last person in the queue directly and transparently through several welfare initiatives. These include measures for the welfare of farmers, rural development, modernisation of road and railway infrastructure, PM Awas Yojana, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, and the UDAN scheme in the aviation sector.

He said that across the country, citizens had come together with unity and enthusiasm to fulfil the resolve of a "Developed India" by 2047 during the Amrit Kaal, raising the slogan "We Will Do It."

Adhikari stressed that the Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra, which connected the eastern and western parts as well as the northern and southern regions of the country, had given new energy to India’s unity, social harmony, and cultural consciousness.

At the concluding ceremony of the Seva Yatra, Nikol Assembly constituency MLA and Gujarat BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma delivered the welcome address. He welcomed the bikers and young people who had arrived from the sacred land of Kashi and different parts of the country.

He said the day was extremely historic and represented a golden opportunity. On October 7, 2001, Narendra Modi had taken charge of the government, and today his 25 years of public service and good governance had been completed.

Vishwakarma said the campaign had provided young people with an inspiring opportunity to interact directly with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey was a dedicated journey from "public service to national service" and from "resolve to achievement." From becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 to serving as the country's Pradhan Sevak, he said, Prime Minister Modi had devoted every moment to serving the people.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra' has concluded.

From strengthening the country's economic framework to promoting good governance and nation-building, Vishwakarma said, Prime Minister Modi had brought pride to India on the global stage.

500 bikers travelled through 10 states

The 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra' was organised as part of the Seva Sankalp campaign, which was launched to take the inspiration and resolve behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service to people across the country.

During the journey, 500 bikers, along with several young Seva Yatris, travelled through hundreds of villages and cities across 10 states. They carried out several social activities, including cleanliness drives, tree plantation campaigns, de-addiction initiatives, and public interactions.

Lakhs of citizens participated in the campaign, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself joined the programme online and encouraged the young participants.

As part of the journey, the sacred water of Vadnagar's Sharmishtha Lake was taken to Kashi Vishwanath. Similarly, sacred water brought from Varanasi was used to perform an abhishekam of the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple in Vadnagar, symbolising the enduring spiritual connection between the two sacred cities.

Several prominent leaders and public representatives were present at the concluding ceremony of the Seva Yatra.

Those present included state government ministers Rishikeshbhai Patel, Kaushikbhai Vekariya, Pravinbhai Mali and Kamleshbhai Patel; Gujarat BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh; MPs Haribhai Patel and Mayank Nayak; Rajendrabhai Shukla; Madhya Pradesh MP VD Sharma; Mehsana District Panchayat president Nitinbhai Patel; MLAs Kiritbhai Patel, Mukeshbhai Patel, SardarbhaI Chaudhary, Sukhaji Thakor and Rajesh Chavda; former Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel; Mehsana Dudhsagar Dairy chairman Ashokbhai Chaudhary; Mehsana District Bank chairman Vinodbhai Patel; the Vadnagar Municipality president; Seva Sankalp campaign Gujarat in-charge and former minister Brijesh Merja; Gujarat BJP state general secretary Prashantbhai Korat; vice-president Natuji Thakor; Bharatbhai Pandya, Sitaben Patel and Girishbhai Rajgor; and Mehsana district in-charge Bharatbhai Dangar.

A large number of bikers, distinguished citizens and members of the public were also present at the event.