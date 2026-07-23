1,200 evacuated as heavy rainfall batters southern Gujarat, CM Bhupendra Patel seeks Centre's assistance

Ahmedabad :

Heavy rainfall have continued to batter Gujarat, especially the southern region, affected the lives of thousands of people and causing severe damages in the state, said officials on Thursday, who noted that roughly 1,200 persons have been rescued and evacuated to safer areas.

The authorities, they said, remain on alert and have continued the rescue operations in rain-affected areas. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Air Force (IAF), the coast guard and the state police also remain deployed.

They people are also being airlifted from affected areas.

"So far, 1,200 people have been rescued, and 1,500 residents in Surat moved to safe locations. In Navsari district, 200 people stranded across 11 villages due to rise in the water level of the Kaveri river have been rescued and relocated to safety," Relief Commissioner Gaurang Makwana was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Valsad remains the worst-hit

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Valsad remains the worst-hit district in Gujarat, with the Umbergaon taluka receiving over 1,100 mm rains from 6 pm on Wednesday to 10 am on Thursday. Several talukas have also received over 600 mm of rainfall during the same period.

However, Gujarat is unlikely to receive a breather anytime soon and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heavy rainfall will continue in the state. A red alert remains in place for Valsad, Navsari, Surat, and Tapi, with the weather department forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in these districts.

CM reviews situation, speaks to PM, HM

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is constantly review the situation and also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the Centre's assistance in relief operations. According to a release by his government, the Centre has assured all possible help to Gujarat.

The chief minister also held telephonic conversations with district collectors of Valsad, Surat and Navsari, instructing them to assist the people in the low-lying areas and waterlogged localities, and evacuate them to safer places.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri has assured complete assistance from the Central Government in rescue, relief, and safety measures in the situation that has arisen in the state due to the heavy rains," Patel said on X (previously Twitter).

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