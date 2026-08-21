Gujarat: 14,000 kg of adulterated cooking oil seized in Patan, factory was running since 2 years

Patan:

A large-scale food adulteration racket has been uncovered in Gujarat’s Patan district, where officials seized 14,709 kg of adulterated cooking oil during a joint food safety raid by the Crime Branch and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Officials found that cheap waste oil was allegedly being mixed with soybean oil at a factory and prepared for sale in the market. During the raid, the team also recovered 210 containers of poor-quality oil from a truck.

Adulterated oil sold with different brand labels

Preliminary investigation revealed that the operators were allegedly mixing waste oil with soybean oil and packaging it under labels of different well-known brands.

Several branded labels were recovered during the raid. Officials suspect the labels were intended to be affixed to the containers before the adulterated oil was distributed in the market.

The authorities are now investigating the network to determine where the adulterated oil was being supplied and identify others involved in the racket.

Factory operating for two years

Officials said the factory had allegedly been operating for around two years. Investigators are examining its stock records and bill books to determine the scale of the operation and trace where the adulterated oil was supplied.

The team also seized 40 containers of oil that were ready for packaging, along with the 210 containers of poor-quality oil recovered from the truck.

Officials suspect that the adulterated oil was being supplied not only across Gujarat but also to other states.

Maharashtra food safety crackdown

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra FDA has intensified action against adulteration and violations involving edible oil. The department has prohibited the sale of loose and unlabeled cooking oil and stressed that traders must comply with food safety regulations throughout production and sale.

The FDA has warned that violations can attract a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh and imprisonment, including life imprisonment, depending on the offence.

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has directed officials to take strict action against adulteration in edible oil.

In a separate crackdown in Karnataka’s Udupi district, food officials seized 10,890 kg of bananas, estimated to be worth around Rs 8.71 lakh, after receiving information that chemicals were allegedly being used to ripen the fruit.

Officials conducted searches in Alevoor, Kemathur and Duglipadu villages and raided shops suspected of using chemicals to ripen bananas. The seized fruit was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

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