PM Modi's 'Net-Zero' vision gets a boost as Gujarat cuts 49.79 million tonnes of carbon emissions

Gandhinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised the vision of building a clean and green India, highlighting that sustainable development must balance economic growth with environmental conservation to secure the future of coming generations. Guided by this vision, the Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, says it has made significant progress in environmental conservation and the promotion of green energy through various initiatives.

Largest reduction in carbon emissions in a single year

In FY 2025-26, Gujarat recorded its highest-ever reduction in carbon emissions in a single year by preventing 49.79 million tonnes (mtCO₂e) of emissions from entering the atmosphere. This historic achievement was driven by the rapid expansion of solar, wind and other renewable energy sources across the state. As a result, Gujarat also generated a record 67,655 million units of green power during the year.

179 million tonnes of carbon emissions prevented in five years

Driven by the state government's green energy initiatives, eco-friendly policies and rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector, Gujarat has prevented a total of 179 million tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere over the last five years. The state generates around 442 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually. This means Gujarat has achieved a carbon emission reduction equivalent to nearly 40% of its annual greenhouse gas emissions over the past five years, marking a significant milestone in balancing economic growth with environmental conservation. According to experts, large-scale adoption of renewable energy reduces reliance on coal and other fossil fuels, directly lowering carbon emissions. This is why renewable energy is widely regarded as one of the most effective solutions for combating climate change.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Gujarat cuts carbon emissions by 49.79 million tonnes in FY 2026, big feat PM Modi's 'net zero' vision

How do carbon emissions affect everyday life?

Carbon emissions are not just an environmental issue; they directly affect people's health, weather and daily lives. Rising carbon emissions contribute to global warming, extreme heat, erratic rainfall, floods and droughts. In contrast, green energy reduces pollution, improves air quality and lowers health risks. Environmental experts believe that clean energy sources such as solar and wind power will not only play a key role in environmental conservation but also strengthen energy security and drive economic growth in the future.

Green energy policies accelerate environmental conservation

Gujarat's achievement reflects the state's commitment to going beyond targets and setting new benchmarks in the fight against climate change. Policies such as the Integrated RE Policy 2026, Green Hydrogen Policy and Gujarat Pumped Storage Policy have given fresh momentum to environmental conservation and the state's green energy transition. These achievements have been made possible through the sustained efforts of GUVNL (Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited), GEDA and GPCL under the guidance of the Energy Department. Their initiatives have significantly increased the share of green energy in Gujarat's power generation, contributing to improved air quality across Gujarat.

Target of 100 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030; Gujarat advances 'Net Zero' mission

Gujarat is playing a key role in advancing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving 'Net Zero' by 2070. To support this mission, the state government has prepared an ambitious roadmap to develop 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Gujarat’s progress in green energy is contributing not only to the state’s sustainable development but also to India’s global climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. With its continued efforts, Gujarat is emerging as a model for green energy adoption and sustainable growth.

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