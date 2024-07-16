CM Yogi assures Lucknow residents after govt decides not to demolish houses built near Kukrail river

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the residents of Lucknow's Pantnagar, Indraprasthanagar who may be affected by the Kukrail river rejuvenation project saying that no action will be taken against their properties or houses as their safety and satisfaction is government's responsibility.

In a long post on social media platform X, Yogi Adityanath said that there was no impact on private houses due to the Kukrail River rejuvenation plan and officials involved in this will be held accountable.

Meanwhile, government officials have been directed to have dialogues with the residents of these areas regarding clearing their doubts, and fears and developing public facilities there, CM Yogi said.

"The marking of flood plain zone has been done as per the orders/rules issued by NGT. This also includes private land. There is currently neither any need nor any proposal to vacate this area. There is no issue under consideration of demolition of private buildings built in this area," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further informed that no new construction will be done in the flood plain zone in future without the permission of NMCG. Orders have been given to remove signs, and markings on buildings/constructions falling in the flood-plain zone.

However, if there is any building private constructed on the river bed and if the ownership of that belongs to a private person, it will be acquired only after giving appropriate compensation as per rules, he said.

Rest assured, the protection of the interests of every citizen, their satisfaction and convenience is the top priority of your government, CM Yogi added.