Yogi govt halts bulldozer action, not to demolish houses built in Lucknow's Pantnagar

Lucknow: In a major decision, the Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided not to demolish houses built in Lucknow's Pantnagar and Rahim Nagar areas that are near the Kukrail river.

Residents paste copies of the registry outside homes

Residents whose houses were earlier marked red and were to be demolished had put copies of their property registries in order to inform the government that their homes were built legally.

Earlier today, delegates met UP CM Yogi Adityanath regarding action being taken on houses located on the banks of the Kukrail river in Pant Nagar, Khurram Nagar and Akbar Nagar areas.

Post meeting with the Chief Minister, a delegate said, "We don't have words to express our happiness... Our houses are safe. We thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath... Everything happened in our favour and he said that the registry of our residence would not be cleared"

After the government's decision, people celebrated in Lucknow following the assurance given by CM Yogi Adityanath during the meeting with delegates regarding action being taken on houses located on the banks of the Kukrail River in Pant Nagar, Khurram Nagar and Akbar Nagar.

