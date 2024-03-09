Gujarat: Four workers injured in collapse of under-construction medical college in Morbi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from the spot

At least four workers sustained injuries after a portion of an under-construction medical college collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi on Friday (March 8) evening, officials said. The incident took place at around 8 pm when workers were engaged in filling the roof, they added. According to the police, the filling work was underway on the first floor of the medical college’s new building resulting in a slab collapse which led to the injury of four workers.

As soon as the information was received, officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and provide assistance. Other college authorities also reached the place of incident.

Workers shifted to hospital

The injured workers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.

Another labourer was reportedly trapped under the debris, and an operation for his rescue was carried out.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

