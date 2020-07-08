Lockdown in West Bengal: List of all the containment zones in Kolkata, Howrah and rest of the state

Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has decided to impose strict lockdown in the containment zones. This lockdown will be implemented from July 9, 5 PM. Over 1,000 areas across the state will come under strict restrictions from tomorrow.
As of June 9, West Bengal has over 22,000 COVID-19 cases out of which 15,000 have recovered.
Here are all the containment zones in West Bengal
Kolkata
South 24 Parganas
South 24 Parganas has 155 containment zones which will go under lockdown from tomorrow. Check Full List
North 24 Parganas
The 219 containment zones include areas of Rajarhat, Swarupnagar, Hasnabad, places under the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Bongaon, Dum Dum, Habra, Halisahar, Barrackpore, Barasat and Basirhat. Check Full List
Howrah: Check list
Hooghly: Check list
Nadia: Check list
Purba Medinipur: Check list
Paschim Medinipur: Check list
Malda: Check list
Jalpaiguri: Check list
Darjeeling: Check list
Kalimpong: Check list
Uttar Dinajpur: Check list
Dakshin Dinajpur: Check list
Murshidabad: Check list
Bankura: Check list
Birbhum: Check list
Cooch Behar: Check list