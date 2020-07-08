Image Source : FILE Lockdown in West Bengal: List of all the containment zones in Kolkata, Howrah and rest of the state

Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has decided to impose strict lockdown in the containment zones. This lockdown will be implemented from July 9, 5 PM. Over 1,000 areas across the state will come under strict restrictions from tomorrow.

As of June 9, West Bengal has over 22,000 COVID-19 cases out of which 15,000 have recovered.

Here are all the containment zones in West Bengal

Kolkata

Image Source : WEST BENGAL GOVT Containment zones in kolkata

South 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas has 155 containment zones which will go under lockdown from tomorrow. Check Full List

North 24 Parganas

The 219 containment zones include areas of Rajarhat, Swarupnagar, Hasnabad, places under the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Bongaon, Dum Dum, Habra, Halisahar, Barrackpore, Barasat and Basirhat. Check Full List

Howrah: Check list

Hooghly: Check list

Nadia: Check list

Purba Medinipur: Check list

Paschim Medinipur: Check list

Malda: Check list

Jalpaiguri: Check list

Darjeeling: Check list

Kalimpong: Check list

Uttar Dinajpur: Check list

Dakshin Dinajpur: Check list

Murshidabad: Check list

Bankura: Check list

Birbhum: Check list

Cooch Behar: Check list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage