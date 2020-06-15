Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Ludhiana containment zones notch up to 3; Prem Nagar added to list

Coronavirus containment zones in the city of Ludhiana have notched up to 3 with Prem Nagar (ward 63) been added to the list. Prem Nagar which reported its first case on June 7 has since reported 17 more cases in one week to take the total to 18 COVID-19 cases.

“Prem Nagar has been declared a containment zone, as the number of cases reached the threshold of 15. The containment area will have a boundary from the road in front of Nagpal Medical Store, Islam Ganj Road, which goes to Kuccha Number 11 in Prem Nagar, Field Ganj, Nalle Wali Road," civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said in a statement.

He further added, "these zones are created to map the local transmission of the disease and prevent it from spreading, and were identified by district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagar on the basis of the extent of cases. Movement of medical emergencies and supply of essential goods and services is allowed here."

The population of the war is about 4,800 and 1,100 houses are located in the area.

Habib Ganj and Sensi Mohalla areas have also been declared as containment zones in the city.

