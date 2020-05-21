Aviation ministry classifies flight routes into 7 bands to set fare limit: Here's all you need to know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Aviation MInistry classifies flight routes into 7 categories ahead of resumption of domestic operations.

Ahead of the resumption of domestic flight operations in the country amid lockdown, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday informed that flight routes have been classified into 7 bands adding that all routes within the country will fall within the 7 slots. He said on the basis of these bands, air fare limit will be set. The aviation minister said that flight fares will have minimum limit of Rs 3,500 and maximum limit of Rs 10,000. Aviation Minister presser has come a day after new guidelines were announced by the ministry on resumption of domestic flight services from May 25 onwards.

Here's how aviation ministry has classified flight routes into 7 bands

Flight time less than 40 minutes. Flight time from 40 to 60 minutes. Flight time from 60 to 90 minutes. Flight time from 90 to 120 minutes. Flight time from 120 to 150 minutes. Flight time from 150 to 180 minutes. Flight time from 180 to 210 minutes.

The Aviation Minister further said they have set a minimum and a maximum fare limt. In the case of Delhi, Mumbai, the minimum fare would be Rs 3,500 for a journey between 90-120 minutes, maximum fare would be Rs 10,000. This will remain operative for 3 months - till one minute to midnight on August 24.

Also 40% of seats have to be sold at a fare less than the midpoint of the band. For example, midpoint of Rs 3,500 & Rs 10,000 is Rs 6,700. So 40% of the seats have to be sold at a price less than Rs 6,700. This is how we're ensuring that fares don't go out of control, Civil Aviation Secretary informed.

Initially, flight operations in the country will limit to only 1/3rd of its capacity. For operation from Metro to Metro cities, 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020, which is more than 33.33%. For operation from Metro to Non-metro cities and vice-versa, where weekly departures are greater than 100, 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020.

Among other anouncements, the ministry also said passengers will have to report at the airport two hours prior to their flight's scheduled departure time and only those who have done web check-in will be allowed to enter the terminal building.

Only one check-in bag would be allowed and airlines will not provide any meal services in flights, the ministry added.

Boarding for a flight will commence 60 minutes before departure and the boarding gate will be closed 20 minutes before departure, it said.

All scheduled commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended since March 25, when the Modi government announced the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

