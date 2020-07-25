Image Source : SERUM INSTITUTE COVAXIN: These 12 medical facilities are conducting India's coronavirus vaccine human trials

Coronavirus vaccine trials have picked up pace across the globe. From UK's esteemed Oxford University to our very own Bharat Biotech, people have put in everything to find a shield immunity against COVID-19, a disease that has already infected over 15 million people worldwide.

India is in process of manufacturing its own COVID-19 vaccine -- COVAXIN -- which is being made in collaboration between Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The trials for these vaccines have already begun and ICMR has chosen 12 medical facilities across the nation where the vaccine will be administered to volunteers.

AIIMS, Delhi - The trials in the national capital saw the first volunteer being vaccinated yesterday. A 33-year-old has become the first person to get a dose of COVAXIN at AIIMS Delhi. About 10 people will be vaccinted first, reports of which will be sent to the ethics committee. Only after they approve, will the others be vaccinated. SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Chennai - COVAXIN trials have kickstarted in SRM Chennai with two volunteers been administered the vaccine on Thursday. Another dose will be given to these people 14 days from Thursday. AIIMS, Patna - A total of 18 volunteers have been selected at AIIMS, Patn. First dose of the vaccine was given to 11 volunteers on July 15 while the next dose will be given to them on July 29. PGIMS, Rohtak - First dose of COVAXIN was given to 3 volunteers on July 17. These 3 will be given the second dose on July 31. A total of 20 people have been covered so far by PGIMS, Rohtak. Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad - Two volunteers were given a dose of COVAXIN on Monday, another two will be given the dose today. NIMS will cover a total of 60 volunteers in the trials. Redkar Hospital, Goa - As many as 11 volunteers will be given a dose of COVAXIN today at the Redkar Hospital. There are a total of 50 Volunteers which will participate in this trial in Goa. Gillurkar Multispeciality Hospital and Research Centre, Nagpur - Ten volunteers have been shortlisted in Nagpur and they will be administered the first dose of vaccine before the month end. Sum Hospital, Bhubneshwar - Screening of 60 candidates began on July 20. First dose of vaccine will be administered before the month end. Jeevan Rekha Hospital, Karnataka - As many as 200 candidates have been shortlisted in Belgavi who will be administered the vaccine soon. Rana Hospital, Gorakhpur - Vaccine is yet to arrive at the hospital Prakhar Hospital, Kanpur - Vaccine is yet to arrive at the hospital King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam - Director Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh, yet to give permission.

