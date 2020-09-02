Image Source : TWITTER @KISHANREDDYBJP Cabinet approves 'Mission Karmayogi' for civil servents: What it is all about

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Mission Karmayogi, a scheme for bringing post-recruitment reforms in civil services. Officers and government employees will get an opportunity to improve their performance under the mission. A council, headed by the prime minister and having chief ministers as members, will approve the civil services capacity building plans under the scheme.

Here's what the mission is about:

Mission Karmayogi is a nationwide programme to lay the foundation for capacity building of civil servants so they remain entrenched in Indian culture while they learn the best practices across the world.

Called the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), the mission seeks to transform Human Resource Management from ‘rules-based’ to ‘roles-based’.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said this is the biggest human resource development programme in the government.

The aim of the mission is prepare the bureaucrats for the future and bring post-recruitment reforms in the government.

Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Indian civil servants for future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative and proactive.

The programme will also help in making the civil servants more professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled.

This reform will not only provide a mechanism for Govt functionaries to improve their own performance but also enable them to fulfill and live upto the aspirations of #NewIndia.



Modi govt is fully committed towards building of a future ready civil service. #CivilService4NewIndia — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 2, 2020

This will help end subjective evaluation, and ensure scientifically-devised, objective and real-time assessment of employees.

"The endeavour is also to end the culture of working in silos and to overcome the multiplicity of training curriculum which we have because of the institutions spread all over the country, with the introduction of a common platform for uniform realisation of nation's vision and of our shared aspiration and our shared future goals," Union minister Jitendra Singh said.

Briefing media on the Cabinet decisions taken today, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that with this mission, officers and employees in the government will get an opportunity to improve their performance.

#MissionKarmaYogi:

Under the @narendramodi government, India is set to have a new National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) that would transform our Human Resource Management from ‘Rules Based’ to ‘Roles Based’.#CivilService4NewIndia pic.twitter.com/98c2i14rzZ — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 2, 2020

Department of personnel and training secretary C Chandramouli said MissionKarmayogi is constituted to build future-ready civil servants with right attitude, skills and knowledge, aligned to the vision of a "New India".

He said the mission will have a total outlay of Rs 510 crore over a period of five years.

(With PTI inputs)

