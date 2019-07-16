Image Source : FILE PIC Alert for Debit card users! HDFC Bank says don't do this or else fraudsters can steal your money

Are you a debit card or cards user and regularly visit bank ATM for cash transaction? Then you should not miss this latest alert issued by HDFC Bank or else you might end up making a big mistake that will lead fraudsters to steal your hard-earned money from your bank account.

Notably, with growing technology hackers nowadays have come up with several new techniques through which they get unauthorized access of user's bank account. They then carry out fraudulent transactions via bank ATM or online banking or other sources.

Earlier, one of India's leading private sector bank, HDFC had issued an alert saying that fraudsters are cheating people of their hard-earned money by taking the remote access of users’ mobile phones. According to HDFC bank alert, fraudsters are stealing money from users’ bank accounts via UPI by having unauthorized remote access to users' mobile phones.

In another alert for its customers over bank ATM fraud, HDFC Bank has said that bank account holders should not do certain things while visiting ATM to ensure that they do not get trapped in the scam and lose their money via bank ATM fraud.

Here are things that all debit card users must not do:

HDFC Bank has also shared few tips for debit card users while visiting the bank to prevent them from becoming a victim bank ATM fraudster.

Image Source : FILE PIC Alert for Debit card users! HDFC Bank says don't do this or else fraudsters can steal your money

Debit card users visiting ATM should avoid contact with strangers for using cards or seek help for handling cash

Properly cross-check ATM and if you find any unusual device connected to your ATM machine near you, ‘do not’ conduct any transaction

Always memorize your PIN and avoid writing down your security password on paper or book, and especially never on the card’s backside itself.

Do not share your ATM PIN or card with anyone including Bank employees.

Keep frequently changing your ATM PIN to avoid any kind of fraud.

While processing transaction make sure to stand close to the ATM machine and cover the keypad with your hand as you enter the PIN

Before leaving the ATM room make sure to click the 'Cancel' transaction key and wait for the welcome screen.

If ATM card is lost or stolen, immediately report it to your bank through visiting a bank or calling on the official call centre of a bank. Block your card without fail

However, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had already issued an alert regarding banking fraud cases but still, it seems even like more people are falling for the same. It is requested to all banking users to follow all the guideline issued by the bank for safe banking.

