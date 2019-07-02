Image Source : PLAY.GOOGLE HDFC warns about new online banking scam: Everything you need to know

HDFC Bank sends out a warning to its internet banking users about an app called AnyDesk that is used by fraudsters to steal customers money via unified payments interface (UPI). Such apps help fraudsters to gain unauthorized access to users mobile device for carrying out transactions that are not authorised by the bank account holders.

Also, read: PUBG Lite Beta launching on July 4 for low-end PCs and laptops in India

AnyDesk is an app for smartphones that allows remote control of devices. HDFC Bank has shared a message saying, "Beware! Fraudsters may ask you to download AnyDesk App and share a 9-digit code which gets them access to your phone to steal money. Do not share your card details / OTP / PIN with anyone and report any unusual activity immediately to the bank.”

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too had said in February that AnyDesk is capable of acquiring full access to your smartphone that allows fraudsters to carry out banking transactions remotely.

The bank has also sent out an official mailer regarding the issue and also warns users saying that the fraudsters subsequently seek confidential account-related details that include debit card details, PIN, OTP, expiry date and sets of MPIN that is used for authentication of transactions.

As per HDFC Bank guidelines in context to AnyDesk app, for helping users keep their money safe, users should avoid downloading any apps on their phone or share any confidential info to unknown callers.

Also, read: Google Chrome to get some 'Brave' competition: Everything you need to know