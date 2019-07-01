Image Source : TWITTER/BRAVE Google Chrome to get some 'Brave' competition: Everything you need to know

Google Chrome, the browser with over two billion users has some serious competition now with the introduction of 'Brave' browser that automatically blocks third-party ads and cookies. It also offers to pay users when they click and see a promoted or partnered ad in a secure way. Brave is a new browser that has started previewing the new advertising model that promises to funnel 70 per cent of earned revenue to users who load up and view ads and the other 30 per cent goes to the browser's developers. Users participating, would be able to earn around $60 to $70 this year and $224 approx. in 2020.

The company said in a recent blog post, "With Brave Ads, we are reforming an online advertising system which has become invasive and unusable".

According to Firefox co-founder and JavaScript creator Brendan Eich who created the browser, "Brave Ads remove intermediaries that exploit user data and thrive on surveillance, and instead offer a consent-based system".

When it comes to speed, secure browsing and quick navigation, Brave out-ranked Chrome to be the second best after Mozilla Firefox and is an open source Chromium-based browser.

According to the browser-ranking index by reviewing portal toptenreviews.com, Apple Safari was third while Google Chrome turned out to be fourth.

The browser was first launched on iOS back in 2018 and is now available on macOS, Android, Windows and Linux.

As per the website, the browser is two times faster on desktop and eight times faster on mobile then Chrome.

Brave automatically blocks third-party trackers and also blocks third-party cookies, as well as block scripts and features HTTPS protocol on any website that is browsed and the biggest advantage of the browser is that it doesn't see or browse data and users could customize privacy settings, unlike Chrome.

The browser also allows users to see how many ads and trackers have been blocked on a daily basis. The Brave browser was built specifically as an ad-free experience and comes with a built-in ad blocking capability with anti-tracking technology.

The Brave browser is also working on integrating cryptocurrencies that include Ledger, Ethereum and Trezor in the browser that lets users earn and store funds directly in the wallet.

(With IANS inputs)

