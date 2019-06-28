Image Source : TWITTER/XIAOMIMALAGA Redmi 7A with Snapdragon 439 processor and splash resistant body set to launch in India soon

Redmi has confirmed on the launch of its latest budget smartphone called Redmi 7A in India. The Redmi 7A is a successor to the Redmi 6A and could likely launch with the Redmi K20 series in mid-July. According to the company, Redmi has sold over 23.6 million under the Redmi A series till April 2019.

Also, read: Vivo Y12 with 5000 mAh battery and AI triple camera launched in India

Redmi 7A specifications

The Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45 inch 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1440 x 720 pixels and is powered by the Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage as well as 32GB storage that can be expanded to 256GB using microSD card. It runs on MIUI 10 with Android 9.0 (Pie) and comes with Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD).

For optics, the phone comes with a 13 Megapixel rear camera with LED flash, PDAF along with the 5 Megapixel front-facing camera. The phone gets Splash resistant P2i nano coating and gets some connectivity options like Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. It houses a 4000mAh battery and measures 146.30×70.41×9.55mm in terms of dimensions.

The Redmi 7A price in China starts at 549 yuan (Rs 5,505 approx.) and will be available in two colour options of Black and Blue colours. When it comes to India, expect the phone to be priced around Rs 6,000.

Also, read: Belkin BOOST CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector with 50 percent fast charge capability launched in India