Aadhaar address change made easier. New rules make it easier to use as address proof in banks

Aadhaar address change made easier

Do you want to change address on your Aadhaar card? Well, it has been made a lot simpler now. The government has relaxed address related Aadhaar norms, which was a long standing demand. This has allowed migrants to change address on Aadhaar by giving a self declaration. The move is aimed at helping migrants open bank account and promote financial inclusion. The changes came in with the government's decision to amend the Prevention of Money-Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules.

How is Aadhaar address change now simpler

According to the government notification, a self declaration of the current address to a reporting entity would be sufficient while using Aadhaar as identification. The notification said: If a person with Aadhaar number for identification wants to provide address different from what is available in the Central Identities Data Repository, he may give a self declaration to that effect to the reporting entity.

How to update address on your Aadhaar card online

Those who have their mobile numbers registered with UIDAI will be able to change address on their Aadhaar card online. Mobile number is mandatory for online update to receive OTP since online transactions need authentication. Here are steps to change address on Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Go to official website -- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Update your address online' under 'My Aadhaar'

Step 3: Proceed to update Aadhaar

Step 4: Enter login details

Step 5: Upload documents and proceed

Some of the documents for address verification on Aadhaar include passport, bank passbook, bank statement, voter id, post office passbook, electricity bill (not older than 3 months), water bill (not older than 3 months), gas connection bill (not more than 3 months), vehicle registration certificate, marriage certificate and school leaving certificate among others.