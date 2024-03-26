Fact Check: Is Virat Kohli watching Rahul Gandhi's press conference? Here's truth behind viral picture

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of the picture related to Virat Kohli

India TV Fact Check: In the age of the internet and social media, fake news has become a significant problem. Every day, individuals ranging from common people to prominent leaders and celebrities are targeted by viral fake news on social media platforms. To protect you from such false information, we bring India TV Fact Check. The latest case of fake news involves star cricketer Virat Kohli. A picture of Virat is circulating on social media, showing him apparently watching a press conference of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, India TV's fact check has revealed that the picture of Virat has been edited.

What is going viral?

A picture of Virat Kohli is going viral on social media. In this picture, Virat Kohli is seen sitting on a chair and watching a video of Rahul Gandhi on his mobile phone. While sharing this picture, Facebook user Naushad Alam wrote, "Even explosive batsman Virat Kohli likes Rahul Gandhi. This picture is spreading rapidly."

Meanwhile, user Rajshree Yadav commented on the X platform, "Virat Kohli should not stop retweeting while listening to our Prime Minister Shri Rahul Gandhi's press conference."

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis photo is going viral on Instagram

India TV did fact check

This picture of Virat Kohli was getting viral on social media in large numbers. Therefore, we investigated this claim. First, we used Google Open Search and searched for news related to Virat and Rahul Gandhi. However, we did not find any such news anywhere. After that, we used Google Reverse Image Search for Virat's viral picture. As soon as we did this, we found a tweet from the Virat Kohli Fan Club on March 21st. In this tweet, the viral picture of Virat Kohli is shared, and it is mentioned, "Virat Kohli during an ad shoot."

Additionally, we also found a post shared by ViratGang on Facebook. In this post, a similar picture is shared with the caption - "Virat Kohli chilling before the start of the advertisement shoot." However, after zooming in on both pictures, we did not see any video of Rahul Gandhi on Virat's mobile. The matter was clear that Rahul Gandhi's video was intentionally edited and added.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThe original picture of Virat Kohli

What came out in the fact check?

The fact-check conducted by India TV has revealed that the viral picture circulating on social media, showing Virat Kohli watching a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has been edited. There is no truth to this claim in the original picture. Users are advised to exercise caution and skepticism when encountering such posts on social media.

