FACT CHECK: Viral deepfake video in name of Rajat Sharma; India TV Chairman denounces fake advertisement

The computer world faces a new technical challenge known as deepfake, with its adverse effects prompting warnings even from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, a deepfake video surfaced, featuring PM Modi in a garba dance, emphasising the concerning impact of this technology. Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Rajat Sharma, becomes the latest victim of a viral deepfake video. The manipulated video promotes a weight loss drug, falsely claiming endorsement from Sharma. When India TV fact-checked the video, it was confirmed as a deepfake.

Viral spread

The video was initially shared on social media platform Facebook by a user named 'BluSpôk' on January 17, 2024, claiming significant weight loss benefits. In the video, a voice resembling Rajat Sharma's endorsed a doctor's weight loss medication, accompanied by a fake endorsement from Medanta Group's CEO, Dr. Naresh Trehan.

Fake website uncovered

A link associated with the viral video directed users to a website named healthyindia.tech. India TV investigated the site, finding no mention of the promoted drug or any recognisable brand logos. The website only provided brief fitness tips, exposing it as fraudulent.

Verification attempts

India TV reached out to its social media and YouTube teams, confirming that the video has not been broadcast on the television network or shared on any digital platforms. The team emphasised the authenticity of information posted on verified and official handles associated with India TV.

Rajat Sharma denies involvement

Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma took to his official Instagram account to denounce the deepfake video. In a video shared on November 19, 2023, Sharma clarified that his office has filed a police complaint against those spreading false information. He urged caution and advised against trusting any information not verified by India TV's official channels.

Deepfake confirmed

India TV's fact-checking process revealed that the viral video featuring Rajat Sharma's name was indeed a deepfake. The manipulated content used advanced technology to imitate Sharma's voice, and the video showed clear signs of skilled editing.

In light of these findings, the incident raises concerns about the growing prevalence of deepfake technology and its potential misuse for spreading false information and endorsements. Editor Rajat Sharma's proactive denial and India TV's fact-checking efforts highlight the importance of verifying information from credible sources.